Deer Lake RCMP seeking to locate missing person Perry Green; police receives new images

Justice, News August 4th, 2026

Police have received new images and an updated clothing description for missing person Perry Green. Based on surveillance images, Green was wearing a grey t-shirt, a pair of black pants, black shoes and a dark coloured jacket when he left Port aux Basques, en route to St. John’s.

Police recovered the vehicle he was driving (a Blue Chevy Trax) near Birchy Narrows, NL.

Anyone with any information related to Perry Green’s movements or his current whereabouts is urged to contact their nearest RCMP or RNC detachment as soon as possible.