Deer Lake RCMP seeking to locate missing person Perry Green

Justice, News August 5th, 2026

Thanks to new information provided by the public, police believe that Perry Green was in the Chain Lakes Road area of Birchy Narrows on Sunday, Aug 2.

Deer Lake RCMP continues to search the area with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services and search and rescue volunteers from Deer Lake Regional SAR, Green Bay GSAR and Bay of Islands VSAR. Residents in the area may also notice additional air traffic as the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) is providing air support.

Anyone with any information related to Perry Green’s movements or his current location should contact their nearest RCMP or RNC detachment immediately.