Deer Lake RCMP asking for help identifying man as part of ongoing investigation

Justice, News August 31st, 2026

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual as part of an ongoing police investigation.

Just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, an officer on patrol had an encounter with an unknown individual on Main Street in Pollard’s Point. Police were unable to properly identify the man during their interaction with him and are turning to the public for their assistance.

The individual is described as a heavy-set white man, approximately 40 years of age, with a dark brown full beard. At the time he was wearing a black t-shirt, a black and white pair of shorts, and a black and white baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.