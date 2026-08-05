Deer Lake RCMP and West District GIS arrest man for assault, flight from police

Justice, News August 5th, 2026

Deer Lake RCMP and the RCMP West District General Investigation Section (GIS) arrested a man Monday evening after he fled from police during an attempted traffic stop. Alan Renouf faces four Criminal Code charges, including assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

On August 3, officers with the RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation (JFO West) and West District GIS requested assistance from the Deer Lake RCMP detachment to stop a suspicious vehicle in a rural area outside Deer Lake. The driver of the vehicle did not comply with the officers’ emergency equipment and fled from the area at a high rate of speed.

Additional officers from the Deer Lake detachment, West District GIS and Police Dog Services were engaged to stop the driver of the vehicle, identified as 45-year-old Alan Renouf.

The driver failed to stop for police and caused minor damage to two police vehicles while attempting to evade the officers. No injuries were reported.

Police stopped the vehicle a short time later, and arrested Renouf without incident.

He was held in custody to appear in provincial court and appeared in provincial court on Criminal Code charges of:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Mischief

Assault with a weapon

Renouf faces three additional Highway Traffic Act charges related to the pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible.