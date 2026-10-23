Dawson Mercer headed to Winnipeg in blockbuster NHL trade

News, Sports October 23rd, 2026

Bay Roberts native Dawson Mercer is on the move, with the 24-year-old forward heading to the Winnipeg Jets as part of a blockbuster trade involving star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The Winnipeg Jets announced the deal this afternoon, acquiring Mercer, forwards Alexander Command and Nick Bjugstad, goaltender Nico Daws, New Jersey’s second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and the Devils’ seventh-round selection in 2027 in exchange for Hellebuyck.

Mercer has spent his entire six-year NHL career with New Jersey, establishing himself as a consistent contributor up front. Through 420 career regular-season games, he has recorded 213 points, including 103 goals and 110 assists, along with 120 penalty minutes.

The former first-round pick, selected 18th overall by the Devils in the 2020 NHL Draft, has four assists in 10 games this season. He has also appeared in 17 career playoff games, registering nine points on five goals and four assists.

Mercer has represented Canada internationally on several occasions. His highlights include winning gold at the 2020 World Junior Championship and earning silver medals at the 2021 World Juniors and the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

The move marks a new chapter for the Newfoundland-born forward, who will look to continue his NHL career in Winnipeg following more than five seasons with the Devils.