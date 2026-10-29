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Dale Lambe has been declared elected as the NLTA President for 2027-29 by acclamation

News

The Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association has named its president by acclamation for 2027-29.

Dale Lambe has been declared elected as the NLTA President for 2027-29 by acclamation. He begins his second two-year term of office on August 1, 2027. Mr. Lambe is currently on leave from his position as a School Administrator at Villanova Junior High in Conception Bay South.

The positions of NLTA President and Vice-President have been elected by province-wide vote among the NLTA membership since 2003. The province-wide electronic vote for NLTA Vice-President will be conducted during the week of December 14-18, 2026.

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