Cool temperatures moving in across much of the island

News, NTV Weather Update October 27th, 2026

ST. JOHN’S/BONAVISTA

Today: Showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Amount 2 mm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature falling to plus 2 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

SOUTH COAST

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature steady near plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 1.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

CENTRAL

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

WEST COAST

Today: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to plus 2 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low zero.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.

NORTHERN PENINSULA

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

HAPPY VALLEY/GOOSE BAY

Today: Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.