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Collision Clinic now accepting applications for 23rd annual Enriching Lives Car Giveaway Program

News

Collision Clinic is now accepting applications for its 23rd annual Enriching Lives Car Giveaway Program. This program gives a fully reconditioned vehicle to an individual who finds themselves lacking the financial means to purchase a vehicle at this time.

Each year, accident-damaged but repairable vehicles go to waste. Collision Clinic purchases one of those vehicles, and their skilled technicians volunteer their own time to fully repair it to pre-accident condition. This vehicle is then gifted to the successful applicant who demonstrates how the lack of reliable transportation impacts their life. 

“The Collision Clinic staff are proud and excited to be involved in this rewarding program,” says Sharon Wells, General Manager at Collision Clinic. “We greatly urge everyone to share this application with individuals and families that may benefit from our program.”

The deadline for applications is Monday, November 2nd, 2026, at 4:30 pm. Applications are available on the website at www.collisionclinic.com or at both locations — 685 Topsail Road and 850 Torbay Road.

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