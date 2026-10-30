Clocks go back this weekend; fire department provides safety tips

News October 30th, 2026

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m., so get ready to put your clocks back.

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department is reminding everyone that as you change your clocks this weekend, change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. Protect yourself and your family from fire and carbon monoxide dangers in your home. Fresh batteries are necessary to keep alarms working, so they can alert you and your family, and give

you time to escape an emergency.

By practicing the following safety tips, your chances of surviving a fire will be significantly increased.

For best protection, smoke alarms shall be installed in all sleeping rooms, outside each sleeping area and on each level of the dwelling including basements, and carbon monoxide alarms shall be installed on each level of the dwelling and outside all sleeping areas.

Once smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are installed and have fresh batteries, you should make sure family members, children in particular, know what the alarms sound like and what to do should they go off.

After inserting a fresh battery in each smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm, push the safety test button to make sure alarms are in proper working condition. Conduct this test monthly.

If an alarm “chirps”, warning the battery is low, replace the battery immediately.

Ensure your smoke alarms’ and carbon monoxide alarms’ sensitivity by cleaning them each month of dust and other particles.

Replace smoke alarms that are ten (10) or more years old and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the replacement of carbon monoxide alarms. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for installation and should they malfunction, replace them immediately.

Carbon monoxide alarms shall be installed whenever oil, propane or wood appliances are being used in the home, or if you have an attached garage.

Plan and practice a home escape in the event of an emergency – designate a safe meeting place outside