Clarenville RCMP investigating off-road vehicle crash, asking witnesses to contact police

News August 26th, 2026

Police in Clarenville are investigating after an off-road vehicle crash sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday night.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on August 22, Clarenville RCMP responded to a report of an off-road vehicle crash in the area of Memorial Drive. Officers arrived on scene to find Emergency Medical Services personnel providing treatment to a seriously injured person.

The vehicle operator was transported to hospital for continued medical treatment of serious, life-altering injuries.

The damaged side-by-side vehicle was seized by investigators as part of the investigation.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador extends its thanks to the members of the public who assisted at the scene by providing first aid and calling 911.

The investigation continues, and Clarenville RCMP is asking any witnesses, including anyone with phone, dash camera, or home surveillance footage related to this crash, to contact them at 709-466-3211.

To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.