NEWS

News

Clarenville RCMP investigating off-road vehicle crash, asking witnesses to contact police

News

Police in Clarenville are investigating after an off-road vehicle crash sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday night.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on August 22, Clarenville RCMP responded to a report of an off-road vehicle crash in the area of Memorial Drive. Officers arrived on scene to find Emergency Medical Services personnel providing treatment to a seriously injured person.

The vehicle operator was transported to hospital for continued medical treatment of serious, life-altering injuries.

The damaged side-by-side vehicle was seized by investigators as part of the investigation.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador extends its thanks to the members of the public who assisted at the scene by providing first aid and calling 911.

The investigation continues, and Clarenville RCMP is asking any witnesses, including anyone with phone, dash camera, or home surveillance footage related to this crash, to contact them at 709-466-3211.

To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.

Related Articles

RNC provides tips to help prevent property theft
Read more
Wabush Airport reopens after temporary closure
Read more
Magical start to 50th Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games
Read more
St. John’s celebration highlighting local artists and creativity
Read more
Buckmaster’s Circle Community Centre celebrates new outdoor green space
Read more
Province announces $100k in funding for Newfoundland and Labrador Outfitters Association
Read more
Back to top