Justice

Justice

Clarenville RCMP investigating fatal collision that claimed the lives of two people over the weekend

Justice, News

Clarenville RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) that resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injured two others.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on August 14, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision between two passenger vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway near Jack’s Pond just east of the Southern Harbour exit.

The driver of a pickup truck, and his sole passenger were transported to hospital by paramedics for medical care and treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers’ injuries were the most serious and are considered to be potentially life-altering.

The occupants of the second sport utility vehicle, a 75-year-old man and his passenger a 78-year-old woman were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended to support the investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Glovertown RCMP arrest pair for possession, flight from police
Read more
Police seek public’s help after assault on young girl in Southlands wooded area
Read more
RNC arrest man for downtown stabbing
Read more
Deer Lake RCMP seeking to locate missing person Perry Green
Read more
RNC in Corner Brook arrest impaired driver
Read more
Clarenville RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating stolen vehicle
Read more
Back to top