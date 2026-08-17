Clarenville RCMP investigating fatal collision that claimed the lives of two people over the weekend

Justice, News August 17th, 2026

Clarenville RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) that resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injured two others.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on August 14, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision between two passenger vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway near Jack’s Pond just east of the Southern Harbour exit.

The driver of a pickup truck, and his sole passenger were transported to hospital by paramedics for medical care and treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers’ injuries were the most serious and are considered to be potentially life-altering.

The occupants of the second sport utility vehicle, a 75-year-old man and his passenger a 78-year-old woman were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended to support the investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.