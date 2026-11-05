Churchill Falls expected to be a key topic as Liberals prepare to table federal budget today

News, Politics November 5th, 2026

The federal Liberal government is set to table its 2026 budget today, with major infrastructure investments, economic growth and affordability expected to be among the key priorities. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne will deliver the budget in the House of Commons this afternoon. The document is expected to outline the government’s spending priorities, deficit projections and plans to strengthen Canada’s economy.

Under PM Mark Carney, the Liberals have vowed to boost productivity, stoke private investment and build out infrastructure to help Canadian businesses reach new markets.

For Newfoundland and Labrador, there is already a significant connection to this year’s budget. Churchill Falls is expected to be a key element as PM Carney has been a key player in what he calls one of the country’s most important energy assets.

The federal government has committed billions of dollars in financing toward the broader energy development, which is expected to generate thousands of jobs and create significant economic opportunities. However, the deal has been heavily criticized in this province with Premier Tony Wakeham on the hot seat over a promised referendum during his election campaign run.

The new agreement is intended to replace the controversial 1969 Churchill Falls power contract, which has long been a source of frustration for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

NTV News will have comprehensive coverage.