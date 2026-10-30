Child care centre coming to new Unity Health Centre

News October 30th, 2026

The Provincial Government is adding up to 72 more child care spaces in the St. John’s area, which will help increase access to child care services in the region.

YWCA St. John’s has been approved by the department to add up to 72 new child care spaces at the Unity Health Centre (former Costco) on Stavanger Drive in St. John’s, which is the home to health services such as an urgent care centre and an ambulatory health care hub. The spaces are funded through an investment of $1 million as part of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, a federal-provincial agreement that funds access to affordable child care.

The Honourable Paul Dinn, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, and the Honourable Joedy Wall, Minister of Health and Community Services also announced today that all health professionals will have priority access to the spaces which will help government with health care recruitment and retention.

The department continues to work with the other applicants interested in creating or adding child care spaces to ensure that they meet all necessary requirements associated with licensing, such as ensuring proper certifications, vulnerability sector checks, and criminal record checks are completed for staff, and providing documentation of sample menus, proof of insurance, and occupancy permits.

Parents and guardians requiring child care services are encouraged to register on MyGovNL’s Early Learning Gateway, which connects regulated child care service providers with parents and guardians who need child care through a digital waitlist.

Registered parents and guardians will be notified of updated child care space availability.