NEWS

News

Carbonear man takes home $1M Lotto Max win

News

Brian Doran of Carbonear is the province’s newest millionaire.

Doran was the winner of the September 8 Lotto Max draw, winning one million dollars.

While he says the win is still sinking in, he already knows the first thing he wants to do with some of his winnings: share the money with his two sons.

Doran, who purchased the winning ticket on alc.ca plans to put some of his winnings towards renovating his property, buying a new vehicle, and planning a trip with his family.

Related Articles

Education Minister calls video of school assault in Bay Roberts ‘horrendous’
Read more
Court hears closing submissions at Tony Humby trial
Read more
Education Minister says meeting productive with child care licensees for $10-a-day child care concerns
Read more
Gathering Place “pitching in” to make downtown St. John’s cleaner
Read more
Northern Peninsula tourism operators already expecting more traffic in 2027
Read more
Janeway Foundation preparing for RBC Race for the Kids
Read more
Back to top