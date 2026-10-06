Canadian Home Builders’ Association of NL holds annual housing forum in St. John’s

News October 6th, 2026

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association of Newfoundland and Labrador held its annual housing forum in St. John’s Tuesday, bringing together builders, renovators, tradespeople and other industry leaders to discuss the challenges facing the province’s housing sector.

The forum focused on measures needed to grow the skilled labour force, reduce red tape and make it more affordable to build homes.The province has committed to building 10,000 homes over the next five years. Housing Minister Chris Tibbs addressed the forum, highlighting the largest community housing project the province has seen in four decades, which was announced last month.

Industry leaders say the rising cost of construction remains one of the biggest challenges facing the housing sector. Curtis Mercer, president of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, said there are measures that can be taken to reduce construction costs without compromising safety.

Participants also discussed the need for government to look to other jurisdictions for ideas on growing the skilled labour force and encouraging more young people to pursue careers in the trades.