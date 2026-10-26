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Canadian Armed Forces to train in St. John’s and Grand Falls-Windsor on Wednesday

News

The Canadian Army Reservists with the Arctic Response Company Group Atlantic will conduct the FORCE Combat Test at two locations on Wednesday from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Training will take place at Garrison St. John’s, including a march along Quidi Vidi Lake, and in the vicinity of Beaumont Hamel Armouries in Grand Falls-Windsor. Members of the public may observe uniformed Canadian Armed Forces personnel wearing full fighting order. Participants in St. John’s will carry training rifles. Participants in Grand Falls-Windsor will carry service rifles. No ammunition of any kind will be used during this training.

Personnel will make every effort to minimize disruption. Residents and road users are asked to use caution near participating members and military activity.

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