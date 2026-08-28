Canada Post records $277 million loss before tax in the second quarter of 2026

News August 28th, 2026

Canada Post has recorded a loss before tax of $277 million in the second quarter of 2026.

It’s an improvement from last year. The second quarter loss before tax improved by $130 million compared to a loss before tax of $407 million in the same period of the prior year, when the company was facing a prolonged period of labour uncertainty in negotiations with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW).

In June 2026, the parties ratified new collective agreements that will remain in place until January 31, 2029. Canada Post’s loss before tax in the first half of 2026 was $482 million, compared to $448 million in the same period of the prior year.

The Corporation’s revenue for the first six months of the year fell by $159 million, or 7.0 per cent, compared to the same period of 2025. Lower labour and non-labour operating costs helped partially offset revenue declines in both periods.

Canada Post says the Corporation remains focused on rebuilding customer trust, improving service reliability and growing parcel volumes. Canada Post will continue to strengthen its long-term financial sustainability while providing service to Canadians and businesses in all corners of the country.