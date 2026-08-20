Cabinet shuffle taking place at Government House this morning

News, Politics August 20th, 2026

A swearing-in ceremony for Cabinet will take place at 10:00 a.m. today at Government House in St. John’s.

The move comes the same week as the PC government signed an agreement with Quebec and Ottawa on Churchill Falls. A special debate is set to be held in the House of Assembly on Monday, September 14.

This will be Premier Tony Wakeham’s first cabinet shuffle since taking office. Media are asked to be in place at 9:30a.m. Monday morning, with the swearing-in ceremony set for 10:00a.m. NTV News will be there and will have the latest tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.