Burin Peninsula RCMP stops, arrests dangerous driver after flight from police

News, Uncategorized September 21st, 2026

A 34-year-old man was arrested by Burin Peninsula RCMP on Friday afternoon, after he fled from an attempted traffic stop near Garnish and crashed his vehicle nearby. He was charged with mischief, flight from police and dangerous driving and his vehicle was seized by police and impounded.

On September 18, around 2:15 p.m., Burin Peninsula RCMP was conducting proactive patrols in Garnish area, when police observed an oncoming vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver failed to comply and fled from officers at a high rate of speed.

Patrols were conducted to locate the vehicle and driver, which were found a short time later at a single-vehicle crash. The driver, a 34-year-old man, was not injured in the crash and was taken into custody without incident.

In additional to Criminal Code charges of dangerous operation, flight from police and mischief, he was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act for driving without due care or attention, driving without insurance, and driving with a suspended licence.

He was released from custody to appear in provincial court at a later date. His driver’s licence was further suspended and the vehicle was seized by police and impounded.

RCMP officers proactively patrol roadways across Newfoundland and Labrador looking for impaired drivers, checking for seatbelts and ensuring vehicles and drivers are operating safely and with the appropriate documentation. Motorists are reminded to drive safe, drive sober and ensure that your licence, registration and insurance are always up to date.