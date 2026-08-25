Burin Peninsula RCMP arrests impaired driver in Marystown

News August 25th, 2026

A 45-year-old woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving after Burin Peninsula RCMP responded to a dangerous driving complaint Monday night.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on August 24, police in Marystown received a call from a concerned resident about a vehicle speeding and failing to stop for traffic lights in the community. Police located and stopped the described vehicle at a business on Ville Marie Drive.

Officers observed signs of impairment and the driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Creston woman, failed a roadside breath test.

She was transported to the Burin Peninsula RCMP detachment where further testing confirmed her impairment at more than two and a half times the legal limit. Her vehicle was seized and impounded, and her driver’s licence was suspended.

She was released from custody and will appear in Grand Bank Provincial Court in October 2026 to answer to charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation over 80 mg%.

Impaired operation of any motor vehicle is a choice that places the driver and others at an increased, unnecessary and unacceptable level of risk. If you suspect an individual is driving while impaired, please immediately call 911 to make a report.