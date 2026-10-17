Brad Gushue begins new chapter in the broadcast booth

News, Sports October 17th, 2026

One of Canada’s all-time greatest curlers is trading the ice for the broadcast booth, as Newfoundland and Labrador’s Brad Gushue begins the next chapter of an extraordinary career.

Gushue made his full-time analyst debut at the Grand Slam of Curling’s Co-op Invitational in Victoria, B.C., running from October 13 to 18, bringing decades of experience and an unmatched understanding of the game to television audiences.

The move follows Gushue’s retirement from competitive curling after the 2026 Montana’s Brier in St. John’s, where the hometown hero received an emotional send-off from fans who had followed his remarkable journey.

Over the course of his career, Gushue established himself among the sport’s elite. His accomplishments include Olympic gold at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Olympic bronze at Beijing 2022, a world championship, six Brier titles and 15 Grand Slam of Curling victories.

His success helped put Newfoundland and Labrador firmly on the international curling map, proving that a team from the province could compete with the best in the world.

But Gushue’s legacy extends beyond the championships and medals. Throughout his career, he represented his home province with pride, becoming one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most recognizable and accomplished athletes.

His retirement marked the end of an era for Canadian curling, but his transition to broadcasting offers a new way to remain connected to the sport. Although he will no longer be calling the shots from the hack, his knowledge and passion for curling will continue to influence the game.

For Gushue, the role represents a fresh challenge. For curling fans in Newfoundland and Labrador, it is another opportunity to see one of their own remain at the centre of the sport he helped define.