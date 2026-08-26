Both lanes of Main Road reopen to traffic in Rattling Brook following fire

News August 26th, 2026

Springdale RCMP is advising the public that both lanes of Main Road in Rattling Brook have reopened to residential traffic.

Police and the King’s Point Volunteer Fire Department thank all residents in the community for their cooperation and caution during this morning’s fire response.

Earlier story:

Springdale RCMP and the King’s Point Volunteer Fire Department are currently responding to a fire on Main Road in Rattling Brook.

Police say Main Road is partially obstructed, and are asking residents to avoid the area with the exception of essential / local traffic only, to allow emergency crews to work safely.