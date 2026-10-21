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Bonavista RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating wanted person Taylor Mason

Justice, News

Bonavista RCMP is attempting to locate 36-year-old Taylor Mason, who is the subject of an active arrest warrant and is currently evading police. Anyone with information about his current location is being asked to contact the RCMP. In addition to the Bonavista Peninsula, he is also know to frequent the Clarenville and St. John’s areas.

If you have information about the current location of Taylor Mason, please contact Bonavista RCMP at (709 )468-7333 or call 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).

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