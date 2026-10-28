Board of Trade launches new “Locally Loved” Award

News October 28th, 2026

For the first time, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have the chance to help choose a Board of Trade business award winner.

The Board of Trade has launched Locally Loved, a new award celebrating Newfoundland and Labrador’s love of the local business community. Unlike the Board of Trade’s other Business Awards, which are adjudicated by a judging panel, Locally Loved puts the decision directly in the hands of the public. Every business nominated across this year’s Business Awards categories is automatically in the running to be named Locally Loved. Members of the public are invited to vote for the

nominee they love most, whether it’s a business they choose time and time again, an organization they trust and value, or one they recommend to friends and family.

Voting is open now and will continue until November 19th. The three nominees receiving the

most public votes will advance to the final round, which will take place live at the Business

Awards Gala.Voting is open. Visit www.theboardoftrade.ca to learn more about this year’s Business

Awards nominees and cast your vote for Locally Loved.