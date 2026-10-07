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Biometrics collection services coming to Labrador in 2027

News

The province is welcoming the expansion of federal biometrics collection services to Happy Valley-Goose Bay in early 2027.

Biometrics are fingerprints and a photograph used to confirm an applicant’s identity and help assess their immigration application.

The news came last week as Federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Metlege Diab met with Minister Lin Paddock in St. John’s.

The addition will provide a second location in Newfoundland and Labrador for individuals required to access the service. 

Happy Valley-Goose Bay was identified based on the geographic need. Currently, biometrics services in the province are available in St. John’s, requiring individuals elsewhere in Newfoundland and Labrador to travel to provide their biometrics.

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