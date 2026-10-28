Bay St. George RCMP investigating stolen ATV, chainsaw; seeking public’s assistance

Justice, News October 28th, 2026

Police in Stephenville are investigating after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and chainsaw were stolen from a local trail, and ask anyone with information to contact police.

On Oct. 27, bay St. George RCMP responded to a report of an overnight ATV theft from the T’Railway in Shallop Cove. The owner told police that the machine was parked near the Flat Bay Trussel after they experienced mechanical difficulties, and when they went to retrieve it, the vehicle was gone.

The ATV is a green and black Yamaha Kodiak 700, Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate VGW 170.

In addition, the vehicle was carrying a Stihl 290 chainsaw, which was taken with the ATV.

Anyone with information about the location of these items, or the identity of the person(s) responsible is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.