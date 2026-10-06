Bay St. George RCMP investigating break and enter at local movie theatre, asking for public’s assistance

Justice, News October 6th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating an overnight break and enter at a movie theatre in Stephenville, ask anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact police.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m. on October 6, Bay St. George RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at the movie theatre on Carolina Avenue in Stephenville. On arrival, officers learned that the suspects forced entry into the building and damaged an automatic teller machine (ATM) and cash register.

Surveillance images from the theatre captured two suspects: one wearing a black jacket, jeans and white shoes, and another wearing a green jacket and black pants under a pair of black and white shorts.

Anyone with information, including witnesses or those with surveillance or dash camera footage from the area around the time of the break-in, is asked to contact the detachment as soon as possible at 709-643-2118 or contact your local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS