Bay St. George RCMP alerting businesses after series of thefts in downtown Stephenville

Justice, News October 19th, 2026

Police in Stephenville are advising businesses and residents to be alert and report any sightings of a man caught on camera during a retail theft and two robberies in the downtown area. On Sunday, October 18 around 12:30 p.m., Bay St. George RCMP responded to a theft at the Walmart on Queen Street in Stephenville. Employees reported that a man damaged a display case and fled the store with two laptop computers.

Early Monday morning, shortly after 12:30 a.m., police were called to a gas station on Main Street in Stephenville in response to a reported robbery. A man entered the store and demanded money from an employee and fled the scene with a quantity of cash.

Around 9:30 this morning, officers responded to an attempted robbery at bakery on Main Street. The man fled from the scene prior to police arrival.

No injuries were sustained during these incidents. Video surveillance from all three locations captured the same suspect. He is a white man, approximately six-feet tall, with brown hair, facial hair and eyeglasses.

Bay St. George RCMP and the RCMP West District Investigation Section are actively investigating all three incidents, and are urging anyone who sees this man, or anyone with information about his current location to call 9-1-1.