Bay Roberts RCMP arrest two youths in school assault investigation

News September 24th, 2026

Two youths were arrested by Bay Roberts RCMP on Wednesday in relation to an assault at a local school that was captured on camera and later shared online.

On September 20, Bay Roberts RCMP was contacted by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary after they received a third-party report of a concerning video posted online. The video appeared to have been taken at a school in Bay Roberts and showed one student being assaulted while other students witnessed and filmed the attack.

An investigation into the incident was launched by the RCMP and the victim was identified. They are being supported by police, RCMP Victim Services and their school community.

On Wednesday, September 23, police located and arrested two suspects in relation to the assault. One youth will face Criminal Code charges of assault and forcible confinement, while the second youth faces one count of forcible confinement.

Both were released from custody into the care of their parent guardians on strict police-imposed conditions. They are expected to make their first appearance in provincial court in December 2026.

Although arrests have been made, the police investigation, which is being supported by school officials, continues at this time, with further arrests and charges possible.

Bay Roberts RCMP continues to urge anyone who witnessed this incident, including the person(s) who filmed the altercation to contact them at 709-786-2118.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is also requesting that the public not to share or further circulate the video of the incident, as the continued distribution has the potential to cause harm to and further victimize the person involved. We ask that their privacy and dignity be prioritized by all third parties. The public is also reminded of the dangers of speculation and distribution of unverified information, including about a person’s health or personal circumstances.

This incident also reinforces the critical importance of making reports through official channels. While we appreciate those who have shared the video, information and their concerns with us through our RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador social media channels, enforcement requires evidence of an offence which is often gathered through formal witness statements and other investigative avenues. Videos and social media posts, on their own, are not likely to meet the threshold for evidence of an offence or to support charges, but may hold investigative, evidentiary value when shared with police.

If you observe a crime or suspicious activity, please record what you see, including licence plates of involved vehicles, descriptions of involved individuals and the date, time and location of the incident. As soon as possible, report this information directly to your local police detachment. RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-709-7267. If the matter is an emergency, please call 911.