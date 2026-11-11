Bay Roberts’ Dawson Mercer shines with two-goal performance against former team

News, Sports November 11th, 2026

Dawson Mercer couldn’t have scripted a much better night against his former teammates. The Bay Roberts native scored twice, including the game-winning goal, as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-2 Tuesday night in front of a capacity crowd of 15,321 at Canada Life Centre.

And while Mercer was the star on the scoreboard, he was also a fan favourite in Winnipeg, receiving a tremendous ovation from the home crowd, including chants of his name during the third period.

It was a special night for the 25-year-old Newfoundland forward, who was facing the Devils for the first time since being traded to Winnipeg in a blockbuster deal involving star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

With the game tied 2-2 in the third period, Mercer delivered the biggest moment of the night, beating the New Jersey goaltender on the power play at 11:58 to give Winnipeg a lead it would not surrender.

The Jets added an empty-net goal to seal the victory, their fourth consecutive win.

Mercer wasn’t the only former Devil enjoying the moment. Winnipeg goaltender Nico Daws, also acquired in the trade, turned aside 19 shots to earn the victory.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel said both players were clearly motivated to make an impression against their former teammates.

For Mercer, however, the performance was another reminder of the remarkable hockey journey that has taken him from Newfoundland and Labrador to the biggest stage in professional hockey.

Mercer developed into one of the province’s brightest hockey talents before making his way through major junior hockey with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. His outstanding junior career caught the attention of NHL scouts, and the New Jersey Devils selected him 18th overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Mercer wasted little time making his mark.

He made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season and immediately established himself as a dependable offensive contributor, recording 42 points in 82 games. His breakout campaign came in 2022-23 when he registered 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points, finishing among the league’s top young offensive performers.

He followed that up with three consecutive 30-plus-point seasons, demonstrating his consistency and versatility as a forward capable of playing in different situations.

Before the trade to Winnipeg, Mercer had appeared in 420 regular-season games with New Jersey, collecting 103 goals and 110 assists for 213 points.

He has also represented Canada internationally, winning gold at the 2020 World Junior Championship and earning silver medals at the 2021 World Juniors and the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

His move to Winnipeg on October 23 marked a significant new chapter in his NHL career. Mercer was one of several players and draft picks sent to the Jets in exchange for Hellebuyck, one of the NHL’s elite goaltenders.

Now wearing a Winnipeg uniform, Mercer is already giving Jets fans plenty of reasons to cheer.