Baie Verte RCMP stops suspended driver, seizes uninsured vehicle

News October 22nd, 2026

A 34-year-old man had his vehicle impounded by Baie Verte RCMP Wednesday afternoon, after a traffic stop confirmed that he had no insurance and that he was driving while suspended.

On Oct. 21, around 12:30 p.m., a Baie Verte RCMP officer conducting routine patrols near Route 410 stopped a 43-year-old driver, and learned that the man’s driver’s licence had been suspended. In addition, it was determined that the vehicle did not have a valid insurance policy, and the vehicle’s registration had not been properly transferred to the new owner after it was purchased.

The vehicle was seized by police and impounded, and the driver was issued three summary offence tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without insurance and failing to notify the registrar of transfer of ownership.

Every day, RCMP officers patrol roadways across Newfoundland and Labrador looking for impaired drivers, checking for seatbelts and ensuring vehicles and drivers are operating safely and with the appropriate documentation. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive sober and ensure that your licence, registration and insurance are always up to date.