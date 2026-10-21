Baie Verte RCMP responds to report of possible impaired driver, one man arrested

Justice, News October 21st, 2026

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving after Baie Verte RCMP responded to a report from a concerned citizen Saturday evening.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, police received a report of a suspected impaired driver behind the wheel in a parked car outside a business on Main Street. The vehicle was quickly located by officers and the driver, a 47-year-old Woodstock man, showed signs of impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation.

The driver was transported to the detachment where further testing confirmed his impairment, and he was charged with charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation over 80 mg%.

He was later released from custody and will appear in Grand Falls-Windsor Provincial Court in December 2026. In addition, his vehicle was seized and impounded by police, and his driver’s licence was suspended.