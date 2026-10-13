Arrest warrant issued for Aaron Obed

Justice, News October 13th, 2026

Nain RCMP is attempting to locate 25-year-old Aaron Obed, who is the subject of an active arrest warrant. Anyone with information about his current location is being asked to contact police.

Obed is wanted in relation to charges of:

Failure to comply with a release order

Failure to comply with a probation order – two counts

Nain RCMP believes he is actively evading police and are asking the community for their assistance.

If you have information about the current location of Aaron Obed, please contact Nain RCMP at 709-922-2862.