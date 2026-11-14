Annual Downtown St. John’s Tax Free Day taking place on Saturday

News November 14th, 2026

It’s a great day to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, the annual Downtown St. John’s Tax Free Day event is taking place on Saturday.

Over 70 businesses will be participating again this year. Business owners are encouraging shoppers to head downtown and check out the shops and discover some new ones as well.

For a list of all participating businesses visit https://downtownstjohns.com/downtown-st-john-s-tax-free-day-saturday-nov-14-2026/