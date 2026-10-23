After two decades, Team Gushue Highway expansion finally complete

News, Politics, Traffic October 23rd, 2026

After two decades of planning, construction and waiting, the Team Gushue Highway is finally complete, with the opening of its long-anticipated final section. It was made official at a ceremeony this morning.

The new connection extends the highway from Topsail Road to the Commonwealth Avenue, Brookfield Road and Heavy Tree Road area, linking directly to the Pitts Memorial Drive and Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive interchange.

The $30-million project includes two new roundabouts, an overpass, auxiliary access roads and a realignment of Brookfield Road, now known as Brookfield Place.

The province says the completed highway will ease congestion, improve road safety and reduce travel times for commuters travelling between St. John’s, Mount Pearl and surrounding communities. Officials also note it will provide residents of the southern Avalon with improved access to major health-care and post-secondary education facilities.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Barry Petten called the completion a long-standing infrastructure priority, saying the new connection will provide safer and more reliable transportation for residents, commuters and commercial traffic. Former Olympic gold medallist Brad Gushue was also on hand this morning for the unveiling.

NTV’s Beth Penney is covering the story and will have more this evening.