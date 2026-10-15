45-year-old man faces more charges of sexual violence against women and girls on northeast Avalon

Justice, News October 15th, 2026

The RNC has charged a man in connection with sexual violence against women and girls on the Northeast Avalon.

In February, Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of sexual violence against a youth at a home in the Northeast Avalon region and the RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) unit charged a 45-year-old man with sexual violence offences.

Further investigation included the seizure and examination of several electronic devices where 15 youth and five adult victims were identified. Yesterday (Oct. 14) investigators laid 46 additional charges including:

15 counts of voyeurism

14 counts of possessing child sexual exploitation material

13 counts of making child sexual exploitation material

Sexual interference

Sexual assault

Accessing child sexual exploitation material

Householder permitting sexual activity

He will appear in court today. To protect the identity, safety, and privacy of the victims, the court imposed a publication ban.

All survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to reach out for help from a trusted resource as soon as it is safe to do so. Members of the CASA Unit are available to speak with anyone that has information or questions. With a trauma-informed approach, officers educate and inform survivors of their legal and investigative options while also directing them to appropriate resources based on their individual situation or needs.

The RNC can be reached at 709-729-8000. In the event of an emergency, always call 911.