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37-year-old man facing impaired driving charges following early morning traffic stop in St. John’s

News

A 37-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in St. John’s early Tuesday morning.

The RNC says officers with Operational Patrol Services pulled over a vehicle in the area of Livingstone Street around 12:32 a.m. on November 3 after the driver failed to signal.

Officers launched an impaired driving investigation after noticing signs of impairment. The driver was taken to RNC headquarters, where he failed a breathalyzer test.

His driver’s licence and vehicle were seized. He has been charged with impaired operation and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The accused is awaiting an appearance before a judge.

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