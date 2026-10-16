30th biennial Registered Nurses’ Union conference taking place in Corner Brook next week

Health, News October 16th, 2026

Held under the theme Power in Practice, the convention recognizes the knowledge, clinical judgment, and professional expertise nurses bring to healthcare every day.

Registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses, and nurse practitioners from across Newfoundland and Labrador are gathering in Corner Brook today as the Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador (RNU) opens its 30th Biennial Convention at Marble Mountain Resort.

The convention will take place from Tuesday, October 20, to Thursday, October 22.

The convention will also feature a public rally calling for stronger support for nurses and meaningful action to improve staffing, working conditions, and public healthcare across the province. The rally will take place at Margaret Bowater Park, 19 O’Connell Drive in Corner Brook.