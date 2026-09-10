25 years after 9/11, piece of World Trade Center steel delivered to Lewisporte as lasting tribute

News September 10th, 2026

A special piece of history has now found a home in Lewisporte, 25 years after the community opened its doors to people affected by the September 11th attacks.

Yesterday was an emotional and proud moment for two Lewisporte firefighters, Battalion Chief Rob Fudge and Assistant Chief Stephen Cole. Twenty-five years ago, the two were among those called into action when 38 aircraft, carrying more than 7,000 passengers and crew members, were diverted to Gander in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks.

Residents opened their homes, churches, schools and community spaces, offering shelter and support to people who had suddenly found themselves stranded far from home. Now, a quarter-century later, that spirit of kindness is being remembered.

Pay It Forward 9/11, an organization created in the years following the attacks, works to honour September 11th through acts of kindness and good deeds. Yesterday, the organization delivered a small piece of steel recovered from the rubble of the World Trade Center to Lewisporte.

The artifact will remain in the community as a lasting reminder of September 11th, the people whose lives were changed that day, and the extraordinary compassion shown by communities across Newfoundland and Labrador.