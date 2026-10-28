25-year-old man dead after collision on Trans-Canada Highway near South Brook

News October 28th, 2026

Springdale RCMP and RCMP Traffic Services are currently investigating the cause of motor vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near South Brook that resulted in the death of one person last Thursday.

Officers, EMS and the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the eastbound TCH shortly after 10:15 p.m.

One passenger, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and a second passenger were transported to hospital for medical assessment and treatment of serious, possibly life-altering injuries.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene to assist with the investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has also been engaged.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is continuing at this time.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador offers its sincere condolences to the friends, family and community of the deceased.