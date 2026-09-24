2026 Turning The Tide Awards celebrate excellence across N.L. marine industry

News September 24th, 2026

Five individuals, organizations and historic places whose contributions span Newfoundland and Labrador’s marine past, present, and future will be honoured tonight at the ninth annual Turning The Tide Marine Industry Awards.

Presented by the St. John’s Port Authority, the gala will bring members of the province’s marine community together at the St. John’s Convention Centre to recognize leadership, achievement, innovation, and historical significance across the sector.

The 2026 Turning The Tide Marine Industry Award recipients are:

• Cougar Helicopters Inc. — Industry Leadership and Excellence Award

• Ray Andrews — Industry Lifetime Achievement Award

• Copsys Technologies Inc. — Innovation Leadership Award

• Megan Murphy — Next Wave Leadership Award

• 16th-Century Basque Whaling Station, Red Bay — Historical Marine Significance Award

“The people, organizations and communities being honoured this year reflect the breadth of our marine sector and the many ways it sustains our province,” said Paul Antle, Chair of the Turning The Tide Marine Industry Awards. “They are safeguarding workers, strengthening industries, advancing new ideas, preserving our history, and creating opportunities for the next generation. Their contributions deserve to be recognized and celebrated.”

Turning The Tide also supports the Home From The Sea Foundation and its work to preserve and share Newfoundland and Labrador’s marine history. Since the event began, more than $500,000 has been raised in support of the Foundation’s exhibits, educational programming, and community initiatives in Elliston.

The evening will feature presentations honouring each of this year’s recipients, along with performances by JUNO-nominated traditional music group Rum Ragged.