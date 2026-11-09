2026 living wage rates rise in N.L., N.S., and P.E.I., CCPA-ATL finds

News November 9th, 2026

New living wage rates released today by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives–Atlantic for Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island show increases across every region, with provincial average increases of just under four per cent in Nova Scotia, to just over seven per cent in Newfoundland and Labrador and just under six per cent for P.E.I.

One notable change is in the Labrador–Northern Peninsula region, where the living wage has reached $30.50 per hour, surpassing Halifax’s $30 rate for the first time. In Nova Scotia, Northern Nova Scotia recorded the largest regional increase.

The report, 2026 Living Wages for Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island: Beyond Affordability, provides updated living wage calculations for regions across the three provinces, along with provincial averages weighted by regional population. The report also contains a detailed set of policy recommendations that will help close the gap between what people need to earn to cover real world essential expenses and what they actually earn.

This report marks the first publication under the new CCPA Atlantic banner, reflecting the organization’s expanded regional presence and ongoing commitment to research and policy analysis that advances economic, social and environmental justice across Atlantic Canada. The living wage research builds on years of collaboration and regional analysis, providing an important benchmark for understanding what workers need to earn to live with dignity in their communities.