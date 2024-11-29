Newly elected Qalipu Mi’kmaq Band Council sworn into office

The newly elected Qalipu Mi’kmaq Band Council was sworn into office today.
NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
Post Views: 63
You Might also like
-
Seventh teen charged for Mount Pearl attacks, four of them face more charges for separate assaultBy Becky Daley — November 29, 2024
Some of the teenagers suspected to have been involved in last week’s violent attacks in…Post Views: 98
-
MUNSU calls for more transparency in presidential searchBy Beth Penney — November 29, 2024
Memorial University’s Students’ Union is calling for more transparency in the search for the university’s…Post Views: 40
-
Striking Canada Post workers hold food drive to mark two weeks of job actionBy Bailey Howard — November 29, 2024
It’s been 14 days since Canada Post workers went on strike. To mark two weeks,…Post Views: 77