Newhook signs four-year, $11.6 million deal with Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens fans got a first glimpse of Alex Newhook in the red, white and blue Monday.
The talented young forward was seen training in Boston, preparing for the new season, and the 22-year-old was proudly donning his new colors with the Montreal Canadiens. He was debuting his number 15, which was once worn by another Newfoundlander, Deer Lake’s Darren Langdon.
This morning, Newhook inked a four-year contract worth $11.6 million.
The Canadiens acquired the young centre from the Colorado Avalanche in late June for the 31st and 37th picks in this year’s draft.
The St. John’s native has appeared in 159 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and won a Stanley Cup with the club in 2022.