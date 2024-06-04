Newfoundland Power Employees Hosting Annual EnviroFest Beautification Projects

Newfoundland Power and its employees are celebrating National Environment Week and more than 25 years of environmental stewardship by hosting six EnviroFest 2024 beautification projects.

Events are taking place in Northern Arm, Point May, Gander, Freshwater, Cormack, and Long Beach Marina Park.

“Being actively involved and part of the communities where our employees live and work is very important to us,” says Gary Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Newfoundland Power. “We all have a vital role to play in sustainability and protecting our environment as we look to the future. We hope that through our environmental partnerships and employee-driven Environmental Commitment Program, we are inspiring others to take better care of the communities we call home.”

EnviroFest is the Company’s annual celebration of the environment, providing funding and offering support to a wide variety of organizations throughout the province to assist with their green projects.