Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro concerned over recent theft

Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro are voicing concern with a recent act of vandalism and theft at the Western Avalon Terminal Station in Chapel Arm.

Vandals recently broke into the substation where both utilities have electrical equipment by cutting through the fence and stole copper grounding wire connected to energized high-voltage equipment.

Illegally entering a substation and tampering with the high-voltage electricity system is an extremely dangerous activity. Contact with exposed high-voltage equipment can result in serious injury or death. It creates serious safety risks not only for the vandals, but for employees, contractors, and to the general public.

Both utilities are seeing an alarming trend with an increase in the number of break ins at their high-voltage facilities over recent weeks.