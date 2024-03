The Newfoundland Growlers went down 3-2 to the Worcester Railers on Friday night at DCU Center.

Goals from Grant Cruikshank and Zach O’Brien had the Growlers up 2-0 going into the 3rd period before the Railers rallied for three unanswered goals to secure a 3-2 win.

Newfoundland and Worcester finish their series Saturday night at 8:35pm NL time.