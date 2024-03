The Newfoundland Growlers are on their final road trip of the regular season this weekend.

The team will face off tonight at the Cross Insurance Arena against the Maine Mariners.

Newfoundland took three of a possible six points during their last home game earlier this month when they played against the Idaho Steelheads.

The first game takes place tonight at 8:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.