Newfoundland facility Glamox lands contracts to light up to 19 Canadian Coast Guard ships

Glamox, one of the world’s leading lighting companies, has secured marine lighting contracts to light 19 new ships being built for the Canadian Coast Guard at two shipyards in Canada. The deal is one of the biggest marine lighting contracts the company has ever received, totalling more than 24,000 LED lights, and is an important part of the investment to renew the Canadian Coast Guard fleet.

Glamox’s contracts are with Irving Shipbuilding Inc. to provide energy-efficient lights for two Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) being built in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and with Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards for one Polar Icebreaker and up to 16 Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPV) being built in North Vancouver. Glamox will provide outdoor and indoor lighting and navigation lights for all of the ships. In addition, it will provide Helicopter Visual Aid Landing System lighting for the Polar Icebreaker, and searchlights for the Polar Icebreaker and up to 16 MPVs (see Notes to Editors).

“This major win underscores our commitment to supporting shipbuilding in Canada. We’ve been the number one lighting supplier to the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy for 33 years, with lighting from our facility in Newfoundland. We are proud to provide quality, energy-efficient products made by Canadian employees. And as federal shipbuilding contracts tend to span many years, we are a company that is here today and for decades to come,” said Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox.

The new ships are a major component of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, a long-term project to renew the nation’s fleet of combat and non-combat vessels and revitalise the country’s shipbuilding industry.