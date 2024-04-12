Newfoundland Church announced as a finalist for The Next Great Save competition

A historic church in Aguathuna on the West Coast is one of 12 finalists for the Next Great Save competition, which empowers communities to save heritage places.

The Next Great Save competition is a chance to advocate for heritage structures across Canada and win a cash prize to make projects a reality.

Finalists were selected based on the team’s ability to save their historic place and address current issues like climate change, diversity and inclusion, along with the contributions they make to their communities.

The competitors will be featured in public voting set to begin on April 18 and end on May 6 for the chance to win up to $65,000 in cash prizes:

Our Lady of Mercy Heritage Church is one of the finalists.

The first-place winner will receive a $50,000 cash prize while the second and third-place winners will receive $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.